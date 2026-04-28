First Mortal Kombat 2 Reactions Leave Critics Stunned

2021's "Mortal Kombat" really got the short end of the stick. With the COVID-19 pandemic still in full force and requiring many theaters to remain shuttered, "Mortal Kombat" opened where it could while simultaneously releasing on HBO Max the same day. As such, it wound up with a box office haul of a paltry $84 million. It didn't help that it got so-so reviews, with Looper's review of "Mortal Kombat" stating how "the film's attempts to be funny are a mixed bag." Five years later, the franchise has a second chance at life, and based on early "Mortal Kombat II" reactions, it finally got it right.

Critic Hunter Bolding wrote on X, "Mortal Kombat II is a hell of a movie. Hits the video game styling, crowd-pleasing moments aplenty, satisfying story, it's all here." Ash Crossan of Screen Rant mentions how she actually enjoyed the first one but that the sequel is an improvement: "Happy to say Mortal Kombat II is SO much fun. Hilarious, wild & gory as hell."

The consensus seems to be that "Mortal Kombat II" is well aware of what it is. It's silly and a ton of fun, leaning into the ridiculousness of the source material. But that could easily mean it will turn into one of the best video game movies of all time. Just don't expect much in the way of story, as Gizmodo's Germain Lussier writes: "It's basically just wall to wall fighting the entire time with high stakes and a bare bones story but it works."