First Mortal Kombat 2 Reactions Leave Critics Stunned
2021's "Mortal Kombat" really got the short end of the stick. With the COVID-19 pandemic still in full force and requiring many theaters to remain shuttered, "Mortal Kombat" opened where it could while simultaneously releasing on HBO Max the same day. As such, it wound up with a box office haul of a paltry $84 million. It didn't help that it got so-so reviews, with Looper's review of "Mortal Kombat" stating how "the film's attempts to be funny are a mixed bag." Five years later, the franchise has a second chance at life, and based on early "Mortal Kombat II" reactions, it finally got it right.
Critic Hunter Bolding wrote on X, "Mortal Kombat II is a hell of a movie. Hits the video game styling, crowd-pleasing moments aplenty, satisfying story, it's all here." Ash Crossan of Screen Rant mentions how she actually enjoyed the first one but that the sequel is an improvement: "Happy to say Mortal Kombat II is SO much fun. Hilarious, wild & gory as hell."
The consensus seems to be that "Mortal Kombat II" is well aware of what it is. It's silly and a ton of fun, leaning into the ridiculousness of the source material. But that could easily mean it will turn into one of the best video game movies of all time. Just don't expect much in the way of story, as Gizmodo's Germain Lussier writes: "It's basically just wall to wall fighting the entire time with high stakes and a bare bones story but it works."
Mortal Kombat II reactions praise Karl Urban and Adeline Rudolph
No matter how fun the fight scenes are, it's all for naught if we're not connected with at least some of the characters. Even a bare-bones story needs someone we can root for, and it sounds like "Mortal Kombat II" gives us some epic heroes. In addition to praising the action choreography and humor, a lot of critics have good things to say about Karl Urban as Johnny Cage and Adeline Rudolph as Kitana.
/Film's Bill Bria had this to say: "Karl Urban's Johnny Cage is a savvy ode to '90s action stars. Adeline Rudolph's Kitana is the coolest heroine in the franchise." As seen from the trailer, Cage is a fish out of water, an actor who's brought into the deadly tournament and is completely out of his depth. We've seen Urban engage in plenty of hilarious situations on "The Boys," and "Mortal Kombat II" gives him even more to chew on, as YouTuber Fatal Steven writes, "Urban's delivery was fantastic and had the entire theater laughing."
Meanwhile, multiple critics specifically mention how Kitana is the heart of the film. Ash Crossan used that exact term in her previously-linked review, and it's echoed by Brandon Davis, who also writes, "It feels more confident and comfortable embracing its video game roots to huge benefit. It's a fun, fast-paced, ridiculous bloodbath with great action."
A big issue with 2021's "Mortal Kombat" is how it exists to set up the world and tournament without actually giving us said tournament. "Mortal Kombat II" finally gives fans what they want, with all the gore, humor, and heart one could hope for. And just in case you don't want to endure the original movie before seeing "Mortal Kombat II," you can check out our recap ahead of time.