The New Mortal Kombat Movie Has To Avoid This Johnny Cage Mistake

Movie star and Jean-Claude Van Damme expy Johnny Cage has always been an odd duck in the eclectic mix of gods, wizards, monsters, and assassins found in "Mortal Kombat." Still, he's been part of the franchise since the beginning and continues to kick opponents in 2023's "Mortal Kombat 1." Considering his prominence, it's no surprise that Cage is making his way to the "Mortal Kombat 2" movie, as well. However, to get the best out of the character, the film needs to avoid the classic mistake of making him too overpowered.

From his funny dialogue and action film star backstory to the giant "Johnny" tattoo on his chest, the character's entire personality is that of a supremely confident-seeming guy who's nevertheless aware of his position as a comparatively regular underdog dude. After all, he simply tried to boost his career in a cool martial arts tournament, only to find himself in the middle of a never-ending, dimension-hopping battle for the entire world's survival. Yet, the games have a nasty habit of making Cage one of the superhuman characters instead of keeping him in the everyman role. He becomes more and more heroic and his legend grows, right up until 2011's "Mortal Kombat" reboot game outright reimagines him as a magical "chosen one."

"Mortal Kombat 1" strips Cage of his magic, but not of his prowess, as he's considered a pretty overpowered character. As such, he remains a pretty special guy — someone who can hang with all the creatures and magic users and beat them up despite having no particular supernatural powers of his own. To return the character to his likable jerk roots, then, the movie version of Cage should avoid this approach like the plague and focus on his everyman aspects.