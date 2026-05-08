What Shao Kahn From Mortal Kombat 2 Looks Like In Real Life

In the "Mortal Kombat" games, Shao Kahn taunts his opponents by saying, "Don't make me laugh." Well, no one is laughing when they see the sheer size of the actor playing the character in "Mortal Kombat 2," because English bodybuilder and actor Martyn Ford may very well be the most imposing person to ever bring Outworld's infamous emperor to life.

Ford stands at 6'8" and weighs 320 pounds. He's committed to fitness, sharing his passion for the iron as well as all his own tips and tricks with his followers on Instagram. Thanks to his shredded stature and the outstanding costume design for Shao Kahn, he's one of the actors who stands out in "Mortal Kombat 2" for truly being larger than life.

In the franchise's mythology, Shao Kahn is one of the characters in "Mortal Kombat" with more meaning than you realize, and Ford reveled in the experience of portraying the brutal antagonist. "It's a game I played as a youngster," he told HeyUGuys. "It's one of the biggest franchises in the world. And what's not to want to do or love about the idea of playing Shao Kahn? It's the ultimate bad guy."