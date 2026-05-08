What Shao Kahn From Mortal Kombat 2 Looks Like In Real Life
In the "Mortal Kombat" games, Shao Kahn taunts his opponents by saying, "Don't make me laugh." Well, no one is laughing when they see the sheer size of the actor playing the character in "Mortal Kombat 2," because English bodybuilder and actor Martyn Ford may very well be the most imposing person to ever bring Outworld's infamous emperor to life.
Ford stands at 6'8" and weighs 320 pounds. He's committed to fitness, sharing his passion for the iron as well as all his own tips and tricks with his followers on Instagram. Thanks to his shredded stature and the outstanding costume design for Shao Kahn, he's one of the actors who stands out in "Mortal Kombat 2" for truly being larger than life.
In the franchise's mythology, Shao Kahn is one of the characters in "Mortal Kombat" with more meaning than you realize, and Ford reveled in the experience of portraying the brutal antagonist. "It's a game I played as a youngster," he told HeyUGuys. "It's one of the biggest franchises in the world. And what's not to want to do or love about the idea of playing Shao Kahn? It's the ultimate bad guy."
Ford made a name for himself in a cult action movie
Considering his muscular physique, it's not surprising that Martyn Ford often finds himself cast in roles where he's the imposing antagonist. For those who need a recap before "Mortal Kombat 2," Ford has played everything from Goliath in "House of David" to General Karlak in "Red Sonja." One of his first onscreen appearances was in an action classic that's mandatory viewing for anyone who loves martial arts.
The "Undisputed" film franchise started off as a vehicle for Wesley Snipes and Ving Rhames to go toe-to-toe as two boxers battling it out in prison to determine who's the best, yet the sequels took different turns and eventually became about Scott Adkins' Russian fighter Yuri Boyka. The fourth entry in the series is 2016's "Boyka: Undisputed," which features some of the most sensational fights in the franchise. It's here that viewers meet Ford's character, Koshmar, also known as The Nightmare.
Brought to the ring in chains and a Hannibal Lecter-esque muzzle, Koshmar seems unbeatable to begin with, such is his size and strength. Akin to Rocky Balboa's fight against Ivan Drago in "Rocky IV," Boyka needs to tap into his inner warrior to overcome The Nightmare. No spoilers here, but you can guess how it goes.