Who Is Quan Chi: Damon Herriman's Mortal Kombat 2 Villain Teased In BTS Photo

A "Mortal Kombat" sequel is on the way, and it's set to introduce even more of the series' iconic characters. Among the new additions is the villainous Quan Chi, a demon from the Nether Realm who often serves as a secondary antagonist to the recurring villain Shang Tsung (Chin Han).

As if this weren't exciting enough for fans of the series, "Mortal Kombat 2" producer Todd Garner has shared the first image of Quan Chi (Damon Herriman) for the upcoming sequel on X (formerly known as Twitter). More of a tease than an actual reveal, the picture showcases a white hand flecked with black dots emerging from a black sleeve.

The villain is known for his dark magic abilities and his necromancy and is seen as a bit of a wild card, as he represents the Nether Realm rather than Shang Tsung's Outworld. However, there is a major storyline in the series in which the two form a "deadly alliance" to pursue both of their goals together.

Quan Chi is joined by a few other new "Mortal Kombat" characters who have been announced for the sequel. Martyn Ford and Ana Thu Nguyen join the villains as Shao Kahn and Queen Sindel, respectively, while the heroes of Earth Realm will have a potential ally in the form of the fallen Edenian King, Jerrod (Desmond Chiam). Karl Urban is also set to appear as Johnny Cage, who was teased at the end of the previous film.