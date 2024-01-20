Who Is Quan Chi: Damon Herriman's Mortal Kombat 2 Villain Teased In BTS Photo
A "Mortal Kombat" sequel is on the way, and it's set to introduce even more of the series' iconic characters. Among the new additions is the villainous Quan Chi, a demon from the Nether Realm who often serves as a secondary antagonist to the recurring villain Shang Tsung (Chin Han).
As if this weren't exciting enough for fans of the series, "Mortal Kombat 2" producer Todd Garner has shared the first image of Quan Chi (Damon Herriman) for the upcoming sequel on X (formerly known as Twitter). More of a tease than an actual reveal, the picture showcases a white hand flecked with black dots emerging from a black sleeve.
— Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) January 14, 2024
The villain is known for his dark magic abilities and his necromancy and is seen as a bit of a wild card, as he represents the Nether Realm rather than Shang Tsung's Outworld. However, there is a major storyline in the series in which the two form a "deadly alliance" to pursue both of their goals together.
Quan Chi is joined by a few other new "Mortal Kombat" characters who have been announced for the sequel. Martyn Ford and Ana Thu Nguyen join the villains as Shao Kahn and Queen Sindel, respectively, while the heroes of Earth Realm will have a potential ally in the form of the fallen Edenian King, Jerrod (Desmond Chiam). Karl Urban is also set to appear as Johnny Cage, who was teased at the end of the previous film.
There will be more kombatants than ever in the sequel
Considering his propensity for playing villains, fans will no doubt be excited to see Herriman's take on Quan Chi. Movie and television viewers may recall that Damon Herriman has a history of portraying villains in shows like "Justified" and "Mindhunter." It's also worth noting that the performer provided the voice for Kabal in the first "Mortal Kombat" movie, so he's already in the club to some extent.
The list of returning characters is expansive, with each of the surviving cast members from the previous "Mortal Kombat" set to return. However, the list does have some more surprising reprisals, as well. For example, Kano (Josh Lawson), Sub Zero (Joe Taslim), and Kung Lao (Max Huang) — all of whom were killed in the first film — are also set to return.
Still, being that this is a series set in a fantastic universe where warriors can return from the depths of hell and transform into massive dragons, it's possible that there could be some elaborate explanations for their return, including Quan Chi's necromancy. Either way, fans can no doubt expect to see more of these new characters, including the sinister demon Quan Chi, as "Mortal Kombat 2" continues to loom over the horizon.