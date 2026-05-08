5 Best Mortal Kombat 2 Fights, Ranked

Contains spoilers for "Mortal Kombat II."

First "Mortal Kombat II" reactions left critics stunned, even though Looper's own Alistair Ryder found it a flawed sequel that's elevated by Karl Urban. At the end of the day, however, "Mortal Kombat II" is the kind of movie that won't be defined by stellar dialogue or dramatic chops. It's a martial arts action flick based on a popular video game series. As such, it will live or die by how great its hand-to-hand action scenes are — and as it turns out, they're pretty great.

"Mortal Kombat II" adheres to the game's tournament format, and remembers to throw in the occasional bonus fight to make absolutely sure no character goes home un-punched. There's also a nice variety to the movie's fight scenes, which vary from deliberately absurd superpower battles to gritty blow-fests where every attack hits like a ton of bricks.

But which kombatants' duke is most satisfying? Let's take a closer look at five of the best fights in "Mortal Kombat II."