Mortal Kombat 2 Review: Karl Urban Elevates An Otherwise Flawed Sequel

Opening in a flashback (watch our recap video to catch up before you see "Mortal Kombat II"), we are introduced to a young Kitana (played as an adult by Adeline Rudolph) just before she witnesses the death of her father King Jerrod (Desmond Chiam) at the hands of Shao Khan (Martyn Ford). With her family now losing dominion over their kingdom, Kitana is taken under the wing of Shao Khan who treats her as a "daughter," a powerful weapon in his plan to conquer Earthrealm and transform it into part of the Hellish Outworld. Also aiding his plans is an amulet that grants immortality to whoever possesses it, although that's currently held by the otherwise dead loudmouth Kano (Josh Lawson). In this time of need, the human realm needs a new warrior to defend it in a fight skewed against its favor, which is where Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) comes in.

Taking inspiration from his characterization in the 2023 reboot game "Mortal Kombat 1," this take on the fan favorite figure positions him as a washed-up action star, introduced to us as he watches footage of his former glories at an empty fan convention meet-and-greet. In his younger days, he was a five-time black belt and world champion martial artist but relied too heavily on stunt men when Hollywood came calling. The video game character was inspired by Jean-Claude Van Damme, introduced in the heyday of the Muscle from Brussels, when he was still one of the leading ass-kickers in the movies — it makes perfect sense to reintroduce him as a shadow of former glories in an era where he's self-aware enough to know "people want Keanu Reeves killing 100 dudes with a pencil" over his sillier, high-camp antics.

Urban's performance relies on him straddling the line between in-over-his-head audience surrogate and bumbling comic relief; less tough than the supernaturally gifted fighters he's often up against, but still handy enough in a fight if forced into one. The past several years playing the similarly washed-up Billy Butcher on "The Boys" has made it easier for the actor to play this kind of macho archetype in his sleep, and helps elevate a character who — like everybody else onscreen — is one-note by the very nature of his design. A mid-movie fight scene with Baraka (CJ Bloomfield) is the best utilization of the actor's strengths as an action star, his approach in this fight to the death falling somewhere between clumsy and cocky, the set piece standing out because it sits next to far more tightly choreographed sequences.