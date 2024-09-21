The 5 Best Martial Art Movie Fights In The Last 5 Years, Ranked

The best fight scenes in "John Wick: Chapter 4" are creative demonstrations of utter mayhem where John Wick (Keanu Reeves) plows his way through countless minions. The Dragon's Breath shotgun battle plays out like a video game level, and as gun fights go, it's hard to beat the lengthy battle at the Sacré-Cœur stairs. Wick's first fight scene against Caine (Donnie Yen) is also an all-timer. Yet, in terms of sheer martial arts brilliance, the Baba Yaga's pre-Caine battle in the same Osaka Continental antiques room takes the cake. Namely, the nunchuck-wielding part of said fight.

John Wick can be an elegant combatant when he wants to be, but he vastly prefers pragmatism. When he gets a blunt instrument in his hands, he treats it as such and uses it to break faces as rapidly and efficiently as possible. As such, when he grabs a pair of nunchucks, there's initially no Bruce Lee-style spinning and flamboyant attacks. He wields the weapon like a club or a baseball bat, wailing at his opponents like there's no tomorrow. However, when his foes are temporarily incapacitated, he realizes what he has in his hand, and gives the weapon a couple of tentative whirls to get a handle on its balance. From this point on, the rule of cool fully takes over, and Wick continues the fight with the melee weapon in one hand and a gun in another, using various offensive weapons as things progress, but liberally using the nunchucks until Caine steps in and forces him to change gears.

Wick rarely fights entirely without a firearm if he can help it, and since he technically cheats by using guns on multiple occasions, this sequence can't make it higher than this on a list of martial arts scenes. Still, despite the fight's hybrid nature, it's highly entertaining to see the iconic Mr. Wick wield one of the most iconic martial arts weapons of all time and give it his own particular spin (pun not intended).