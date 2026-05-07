12 Best Books Of 2026 (So Far)

2026 isn't over yet, but if you're looking to add a bunch of titles to your "to be read" list (that's what the abbreviation "TBR" stands for, if you weren't familiar), we've got you covered.

So what qualifies this writer to pick 12 of the very best books of the year so far? Well, the writer in question read over 200 books in 2025 alone, if that's any indication — and has read most of the inclusions on this list as well. Definitely check out this list if you're in a reading slump, want to check out a buzzy new book before it gets turned into a movie or TV show (and at least one of these is getting that treatment), or just want to immerse yourself in a new story. Don't bother checking BookTok, because we've got a bunch of thoroughly vetted picks for you to read. (Also, if you want to go back and check out some previous picks, we ranked some of the best books of 2024 as well.)

From show-business memoirs to sweeping, decades-long love stories to one of the year's most offbeat and exciting thrillers, here are the best books of 2026 so far, presented in alphabetical order by title.