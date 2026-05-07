12 Best Books Of 2026 (So Far)
2026 isn't over yet, but if you're looking to add a bunch of titles to your "to be read" list (that's what the abbreviation "TBR" stands for, if you weren't familiar), we've got you covered.
So what qualifies this writer to pick 12 of the very best books of the year so far? Well, the writer in question read over 200 books in 2025 alone, if that's any indication — and has read most of the inclusions on this list as well. Definitely check out this list if you're in a reading slump, want to check out a buzzy new book before it gets turned into a movie or TV show (and at least one of these is getting that treatment), or just want to immerse yourself in a new story. Don't bother checking BookTok, because we've got a bunch of thoroughly vetted picks for you to read. (Also, if you want to go back and check out some previous picks, we ranked some of the best books of 2024 as well.)
From show-business memoirs to sweeping, decades-long love stories to one of the year's most offbeat and exciting thrillers, here are the best books of 2026 so far, presented in alphabetical order by title.
Almost Life
Author: Kiran Milwood Hargrave
Publisher: S&S/Summit Books
Genre: Literary Fiction
Pages: 384 pages
When Kiran Milwood Hargrave's third adult novel "Almost Life" begins, she introduces us to French native Laure and British student Erica as they meet, by pure chance, on the steps of the famed Sacre-Cœur church at the top of Paris. Even though Erica identifies as heterosexual, she finds herself charmed and ultimately seduced by Laurie's confidence and surety, and the woman being a summertime fling before Erica returns to the United Kingdom for school. "Almost Life" spans far more time than just a summer, though; instead, this sprawling and gorgeous novel takes us through multiple decades of Laure and Erica's lives as they meet new obstacles.
As Laure struggles with her sobriety and Erica publishes a novel before starting a family with her husband, readers are along for the ride with these two relatable and irrepressible women. Every few years, when Laure and Erica find their paths crossing once again, their connection proves impossible to ignore — and binds them together forever. Just as a warning, you'll definitely want tissues nearby for this one.
The Caretaker
Author: Marcus Kliewer
Publisher: Atria/Emily Bestler Books/12:01 Books
Genre: Horror
Pages: 320 pages
Marcus Kliewer made a splash in the horror genre with his 2024 debut "We Used to Live Here," so fans of this writer knew that his 2026 follow-up "The Caretaker" would be just as unsetting and frightening. When Macy Mullins takes a job at a remote house on the coast of Oregon as a caretaker — a job that's only advertised as being three days long — she thinks she's ready for whatever comes her way. After all, it's just three days. Before long, though, Macy realizes the job is much more challenging than she anticipated ... in the scariest way possible.
"The Caretaker" received an order for an adaptation in April 2026, just as it was published — actor Sydney Sweeney and indie horror director David Bruckner, known for "The Night House," are attached — so definitely read this one before it hits the big screen. A word of advice, though? Keep the lights on, or maybe don't read this one after dark.
Famesick
Author: Lena Dunham
Publisher: Random House
Genre: Memoir
Pages: 406 pages
It's been a while since writer, director, producer, and actor Lena Dunham came out with a follow-up book to her 2014 memoir "Not That Kind of Girl," but "Famesick" was well worth the wait. In "Famesick," Dunham, over a decade after she wrapped up her run on her massively successful HBO series "Girls," chronicles the start of her career — which came thanks to a short film she made called "Tiny Furniture" and a not-insignificant assist from writer and megaproducer Judd Apatow — through the run of "Girls" and the years that followed, during which Dunham dealt with some genuinely frightening health crises. (As it turns out, Dunham suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, a group of connective tissue disorders that's incredibly hard to diagnose correctly.)
Plenty of people picked up "Famesick" to get dirty, behind-the-scenes details of Dunham's time on "Girls" or her high-profile relationship with producer Jack Antonoff, and they won't be disappointed; said details are dished. Above that, though, "Famesick" is a brutally honest, raw, gripping, navel-gazing, and compelling story about a woman whose body — a body that was the subject of discourse for years — betrayed her by getting sicker and sicker. Whether you're a fan of Dunham or not, "Famesick" is worth reading.
The Keeper
Author: Tana French
Publisher: Viking
Genre: Thriller
Pages: 490 pages
The third and final book in Irish thriller writer Tana French's Cal Hooper trilogy — named for the American detective at its center — might actually be the trio's very best installment. Any thriller reader is familiar with French's name, as she's written a ton of atmosphere, spooky, and twisty novels set throughout Ireland ... so what do you need to know about "The Keeper?" Set in the small Irish village of Ardnakelty, "The Keeper" begins its story with the murder of local woman Rachel Holohan, who's set to be married before she turns up dead of an apparent drowning in the river. Cal, as he always does in French's books, feels obligated to solve this mystery despite the fact that he's retired — and despite the fact that his fiancée Lena is insistent that he not get involved in the goings-on in Ardnakelty.
"The Keeper" is yet another winner from French, one of the best thriller writers working today — and if you haven't read her Cal Hooper trilogy, you're in for a treat. Curl up with these three books on a rainy day, and you won't be disappointed; instead, you'll end up cancelling all your plans.
Kin
Author: Tayari Jones
Publisher: Knopf
Genre: Literary Fiction
Pages: 351 pages
Tayari Jones made waves back in 2018 with her searing novel "An American Marriage," and just like that novel, her latest, "Kin," is officially a pick for Oprah Winfrey's famous book club. Set in the fictional town of Honeysuckle, Louisiana, "Kin" centers around best friends Vernice (or "Niecy") and Annie, both of whom grew up without their mothers and spent their childhoods together. This story, however, is about how their paths diverge; while Vernice attends the historically Black college Spelman and becomes part of a group of women seeking greatness, Annie, without that same privilege, sets out to find the mother who abandoned her and ends up in peril instead.
Throughout "Kin," which takes place in the 1950s — to give you an idea of the societal norms of the American South at that time — Niecy and Annie remain linked forever even as their lives take wildly different shapes. If you're looking for an extraordinary portrait of love and sisterhood, pick up "Kin."
London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family's Search for Truth
Author: Patrick Radden Keefe
Publisher: Doubleday
Genre: Nonfiction
Pages: 379 pages
After nonfiction master Patrick Radden Keefe's 2019 book about the "Troubles" in Northern Ireland, "Say Nothing," got an adaptation on Hulu, people started reading more of his exceptional work ... and if you've immersed yourself in Keefe's deeply researched and thoughtful work, you'll absolutely want to pick up his latest as of this writing. "London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family's Search for Truth" concerns itself with the bizarre death of 19-year-old Zac Brettler in the British capital in late 2019. Because the circumstances of Brettler's death were so undeniably troubling — surveillance footage watched the young man jump from the balcony of a luxury apartment building on the banks of the River Thames at 2:24 in the morning — Keefe was able to dive into the matter, following Zac's parents as they tried to understand the loss of their son.
"London Falling" is full of intrigue, suspense, and twists and turns as it tries to ascertain what happened to Zac before and after his fall from the balcony, and whether or not you've read Keefe before, you'll be hooked. Check trigger warnings, though; this story is extremely intense.
Mad Mabel
Author: Sally Hepworth
Publisher: St. Martin's Press
Genre: Thriller
Pages: 348 pages
Sally Hepworth is known by thriller readers for books like "Darling Girls," "The Soulmate," and "The Younger Wife" — but her 2026 novel "Mad Mabel" may just be her finest effort. When we first meet Elsie Mabel Fitzpatrick, she's enjoying her twilight years in a small Australian suburb when one of her neighbors, with whom she had a relatively contentious relationship, turns up dead. Mabel didn't do the deed, but all eyes are on her ... owing to the fact that, despite her best efforts to hide her identity, people have started to figure out that she's actually "Mad Mabel Waller," the youngest-ever convicted murderer in Australia's history.
This book is told from Mabel's point of view, and to call her cantankerous and independent to a fault is an understatement — but when her seven-year-old neighbor Persephone starts trying to befriend Mabel amidst the fuss over the other neighbor's death, she finds herself opening up in unexpected ways. Told across two timelines, "Mad Mabel" is funny, surprisingly emotional, and packed with twists and turns. Don't miss out on this one, though be aware you might stay up well into the night once you hit the third act.
So Old, So Young
Author: Grant Ginder
Publisher: Gallery/Scout Press
Genre: Contemporary Fiction
Pages: 384 pages
If you're familiar with the structure of the weepy Netflix literary adaptation "One Day," the somewhat similar framework of Grant Ginder's wonderful novel "So Old, So Young" might like a welcome narrative device. Across two decades and five celebrations, we catch up with friends Marco, Mia, Sasha, Theo, Richie, and Adam as they grow together and apart; because Ginder so wisely omits any time in between these gatherings, the audience is left to figure out how the group shifts and changes throughout the years (and keep track of their messy romantic entanglements to boot).
Between weddings where everyone's gritting their teeth in their respective corners to children's birthday parties, "So Old, So Young" starts in 2007 with the core gang at a New Year's Eve party in Manhattan — and Ginder's talent for specifics shines through each different era of the group's lives. Equal parts funny and gut-wrenching — we know, right from the very beginning, that a member of the group dies in 2024 — "So Old, So Young" is all too relatable, incredibly clever, and one of the most satisfying books you'll read all year. You'll want to hang out with this sextet forever.
Strangers
Author: Belle Burden
Publisher: The Dial Press
Genre: Memoir
Pages: 239 pages
Ever wonder exactly who you're sleeping next to? "Strangers" by Belle Burden presents a pretty extreme — albeit real — example of realizing the person you've committed to for the rest of your life is, well, a stranger. Right as the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020, Burden, a lawyer based in New York, was hiding away with her husband and children in Martha's Vineyard until her husband told her he was leaving after 20 years of marriage. Stunned, confused, and hurt, Burden grappled with the concept of her husband of two decades leaving his entire family behind without so much as a second thought.
Burden's situation sounds so heightened that it could be fictional, but unfortunately, a lot of people will probably relate to her story ... and even if your partner has never suddenly abandoned your life together, Burden's examination and autopsy of her relationship is far too relatable. "Strangers" isn't an easy read, but it's a rewarding one.
This Story Might Save Your Life
Author: Tiffany Crum
Publisher: Flatiron Books/Pine & Cedar
Genre: Thriller
Pages: 356 pages
Thrillers involving podcasts — and the hosts of said podcasts — are a dime a dozen at this point, but Tiffany Crum's "This Story Might Save Your Life" is a real standout. Best friends Joy Moore and Benny Abbott host the podcast that shares the book's name, telling stories that might help listeners get out of truly terrifying situations. Everything's going normally until one morning, Benny heads to Joy and her husband Xavier's house for their scheduled recording and finds that both of them are gone, and their house looks like it's been broken into. Not only that, but Benny finds a recording that Joy left for him ... and it might contain clues about precisely what happened at the Moore house.
"This Story Might Save Your Life" is more than just a fresh take on familiar territory, but a genuinely gripping story with excellent characters and more twists and turns than you can count (Benny and Joy are truly delightful in wildly different ways). Even if you think you're sick of this particular sub-genre, don't sleep on "This Story Might Save Your Life."
Whidbey
Author: T Kira Madden
Publisher: Mariner Books
Genre: Thriller
Pages: 373 pages
There's been a recent niche trend in thriller books where authors give the spotlight to victims of terrible men instead of lionizing the terrible men in question — Jessica Knoll's "Bright Young Women" and Danya Kukafka's "Notes on an Execution" are excellent examples, and they're also both worth reading. "Whidbey" by T Kira Madden fits nicely into this sub-genre, and even though this book is quite dark, it's strangely fulfilling.
The first woman introduced into the main trio in "Whidbey" is Birdie Chang, a young woman who runs away to the titular Whidbey Island for some peace and quiet as she recovers from abuse perpetuated by a man named Calvin Boyer. While on Whidbey, she meets another one of his victims, Linzie King — who wrote a tell-all book about Calvin — and before long, both women learn through Calvin's mother, Mary-Beth, that he's been murdered. A story of how abuse and violence can affect multiple people at once and how connections with empathetic people can help a person heal, "Whidbey" is tough at times, but a vital and stunning read all the same.
Yesteryear
Author: Caro Claire Burke
Publisher: Knopf
Genre: Contemporary Fiction
Pages: 391 pages
One of the most anticipated books of 2026 — and a book that's already causing discourse — is "Yesteryear" by Caro Claire Burke, and it's also one of the year's very best novels. Before "Yesteryear" even hit shelves, the film adaptation was announced (and it's set to star Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway), and it's easy to see why: this twisted, mind-bending thriller is positively cinematic. When we first meet Natalie Heller Mills, she's running a tiny empire as a "tradwife" influencer alongside her wealthy husband ... even though the truth is that, behind the scenes, Natalie and said husband have an entire team running their renovated 1800s farmhouse. Smug, self-satisfied, and generally horrible, Natalie enjoys her "idyllic" life until one day she wakes up to discover that the year is 1855, and her chic farmhouse is now a functioning farmstead. Beyond that, her husband is the same but different, and even some of her children have changed.
"Yesteryear" has such a wonderfully bonkers premise that you can't ever predict where Burke is going next, and that's a good thing. Even though the ending has proven to be divisive, some readers are going to love being along for the ride — and if nothing else, you'll want to read "Yesteryear" so you can start a spirited debate about Burke's debut novel.