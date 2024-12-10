There's no question that the second big "Hunger Games" prequel is one of the biggest books coming in 2025. After Suzanne Collins released her original "Hunger Games" trilogy (which came out from 2008 to 2010), she wrote one prequel, 2020's "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," which takes a look back at the 10th annual Hunger Games (the trilogy, which centers around Katniss Everdeen, begins with the 74th Games). Now, "Sunrise on the Reaping" is coming on 2025 — and it focuses on the 50th Games and a fan-favorite character.

"Sunrise on the Reaping" will finally tell the story of the 50th Games, also known as the "Second Quarter Quell," where the Capitol devised a particularly nasty punishment for the districts forced to send their children to near-certain death in the Games. Usually, 24 children — a boy and a girl from each of Panem's twelve districts — enter the arena, but in the 50th Games, the number is doubled. When we first meet Haymitch Abernathy in the original trilogy (played on-screen as an adult by Woody Harrelson), he's tormented by his memories of the Second Quarter Quell, where he defeated 47 other tributes to win the entire competition for District 12; now, we're going to learn exactly what happened. "Sunrise on the Reaping" is already set to become a movie, so you'll definitely want to preorder this for its March 18 release and read the book before you see the movie.