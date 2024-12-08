BookTok Books That Don't Live Up To The Hype

Where should I even begin here? My personal distaste for Colleen Hoover has been pretty firmly established on this list, but even if I liked some of her other stuff, I suspect I'd still find "It Ends With Us" to be a pretty bad book. When we first meet aspiring florist Lily Blossom Bloom (yeah, that's real), she's recovering from the death of her abusive father and meets Ryle Kincaid, a character whose name bravely asks the world, "what if your name was Kyle, but with an 'R'?" Ryle seems perfect — in that he's a wealthy neurosurgeon who is absolutely obsessed with Lily — but things take a tragic turn when it turns out that Ryle's temper escalates to straight-up abuse, forcing Lily to reckon with the fact that she's repeating familial patterns. Also, another character is named Allysa, and half the book is told through fan letters to Ellen DeGeneres, and both of these things, to me, are stupid.

I absolutely understand that there's a need for stories that talk about abuse, particularly ones about relationships that seem perfect at first until one partner's facade cracks and they reveal abusive behavior. A phenomenal example of this — which is ostensibly written for a young adult audience but which reads like contemporary fiction — is "Dreamland" by Sarah Dessen. "It Ends With Us" wants to say a whole lot, but ends up saying very little about anything ... and Hoover's prose is as bad as ever here. (One line in this book, for academic purposes: "When he was wiping that cow sh** on me, it was quite possibly the most turned-on I have ever been." The context of this line does not improve anything, but it is included in one of those DeGeneres fan letters.)