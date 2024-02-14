The New Netflix Limited Series Leaving Viewers In Tears
Netflix subscribers are always looking for the next big thing to binge-watch. Bonus points if it's something they can cuddle up on the couch with and bawl their eyes out to, and that's precisely what the new limited series, "One Day," has accomplished. In the week from February 5 to 11, the show ranked third in Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows, with over 35 million hours being viewed.
Based on a 2009 novel by David Nicholls, this isn't even the first adaptation. It was also turned into a 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway, but the basic concept remains the same, and the miniseries format allows an even greater exploration of this tale of love. In Netflix's series, Emma (Ambika Mod) and Dexter (Leo Woodall) spend a day together and develop a profound bond. They go about their lives, with subsequent episodes following up with them at various points in the future. It's a story of how one day can change one's life, as the two are unable to let each other go even as the rest of life manifests around them.
Many viewers have discovered the show, specifically how sad the story is. It may be appropriate it came out so soon to Valentine's Day, with so many getting worked up over the beautiful, yet devastating, series. Just take this cue from @lttleprincejm on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Of course I would end up watching the saddest show the night before valentines."
TikTokers have reviewed Netflix's One Day through tears
Reading viewers' reviews on X may not have the same impact as actually seeing someone try to talk about the Netflix miniseries in real-time. That's the case over on TikTok, where an assortment of thoughts have materialized of people literally fighting back tears to give their thoughts. That was the case for TikToker @jahelis, who discussed how the story is more emotionally devastating over the course of its 14 episodes as opposed to the two-hour runtime of a film. There's more time to spend with the central couple, specifically how they spend their lives apart, and it's positively devastating.
TikToker @mariah.barents was of a similar opinion, writing the following text in the video: "Don't watch the show 'One Day' if you literally want your heart to be torn to pieces." The show hasn't been out for long, but it's already responsible for a full river of tears from viewers, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. It may just be the thing to watch with your sweetheart on Valentine's Day so that you're both reminded of how short life can be.
Professional critics are on the same boat as casual fans with Netflix's "One Day." The limited series currently has a 92% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Rohan Naahar of The Indian Express giving the show five out of five stars, writing, "Rare is the television show — or any filmed entertainment, really — that can capture the euphoria of young love and the heartache of grief with equal grace." With this kind of praise across the board, "One Day" may be just the thing to watch. Just make sure you have some tissues handy.