The New Netflix Limited Series Leaving Viewers In Tears

Netflix subscribers are always looking for the next big thing to binge-watch. Bonus points if it's something they can cuddle up on the couch with and bawl their eyes out to, and that's precisely what the new limited series, "One Day," has accomplished. In the week from February 5 to 11, the show ranked third in Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows, with over 35 million hours being viewed.

Based on a 2009 novel by David Nicholls, this isn't even the first adaptation. It was also turned into a 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway, but the basic concept remains the same, and the miniseries format allows an even greater exploration of this tale of love. In Netflix's series, Emma (Ambika Mod) and Dexter (Leo Woodall) spend a day together and develop a profound bond. They go about their lives, with subsequent episodes following up with them at various points in the future. It's a story of how one day can change one's life, as the two are unable to let each other go even as the rest of life manifests around them.

Many viewers have discovered the show, specifically how sad the story is. It may be appropriate it came out so soon to Valentine's Day, with so many getting worked up over the beautiful, yet devastating, series. Just take this cue from @lttleprincejm on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Of course I would end up watching the saddest show the night before valentines."