What Happened To Lena Dunham After Girls - The Tragic Fall Of A Rising Star

First, let's briefly refresh ourselves on "Girls" — and why it caused controversy in the first place. From the very first episode — where Hannah tells her aggrieved parents, "I think that I may be the voice of my generation. Or at least a voice. Of a generation" — the show was criticized for how unlikable the characters could be, especially Lena Dunham's Hannah. Dunham, as the show's lead, was flanked by Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet, and Jemima Kirke, and all of them were also criticized for being "nepo babies" (both Mamet and Williams come from established industry families, while Kirke's father is a musician and Dunham's mother is an artist). "Girls" also featured a ton of nudity and explicit sex scenes, usually featuring Dunham, whose plus-size body drew critiques from bad-faith actors who simply didn't want to see a realistic woman's curves on-screen. (Not for nothing, the show also introduced Adam Driver to both Hollywood and the world at large.)

For what it's worth, "Girls" — and by extension, Dunham — always knew exactly what it was doing. Characters like Williams' Marnie Michaels, one of the most odious yet earnest villains in television history, were never meant to be "likable" or even necessarily realistic. Still, Dunham got constantly raked over the coals by critics despite the show being a legitimate success — and one that's been consistently re-evaluated in the years since it premiered. So what did she do after "Girls?"