The 15 Best Books Of 2024

A cozy blanket and a good book. It's a regular activity for those looking to escape to another world. While it may seem like people are hustling and bustling more than ever, Publishers Weekly reports that people are still making time for reading. The publication used data from Circana BookScan, which noticed a 0.1% sales increase in print books from January to September 2024. The genre that is helping publishers and bookstores take home serious cash: fantasy. The same time period saw a 62% increase in unit sales for the genre.

Yes, fantasy and romantasy are dominating the literary world, and some of these titles make up Looper's 15 best books of 2024. However, those are just some of the impressive titles that came out this year. Below are the best fiction books from across all genres. These decisions were made by examining Goodreads reviews, Publishers Weekly's lists and reviews, USA Today's Booklist, and the New York Times Bestsellers list. So grab your "to be read" list and dive into the top 15 books of 2024.