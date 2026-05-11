5 Best Western War Movies Of All Time, Ranked

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Few genres have proven as enduring throughout cinema history as the Western, which dominated the first century of film. Almost as popular is the war movie, as directors of all generations have dramatized the conflicts that have plagued America throughout its young history. So it stands to reason that the Western war movie would be some kind of magical combination.

Of course, these films are somewhat limited to the American Civil War, as many of the U.S.'s foreign entanglements don't exactly lend themselves to stories of men on horseback. When done right, these can be among not only the best war movies of all time, but also qualify as one of the Westerns you need to see before you die. In that way, they represent the very best dad cinema has to offer.

In making our picks of the best Western war movies, we selected films that could fit on best-of lists for either Western or war movies, then decided which five encapsulated the best of both. In ranking them, we factored in Rotten Tomatoes scores, but also tried examining each film's legacy. We asked ourselves three questions: (1) How often is it replayed on television and streaming?; (2) How likely are you to rewatch it?; and (3) How effectively does it blend its two distinct genres? So buckle up, cowboy ... or soldier ... or cowboy soldier?