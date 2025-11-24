Every 1990s Best Picture Oscar Winner Ranked From Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Throughout the blockbuster-obsessed 1980s, there were rumblings of a fledgling independent cinema movement, and by the decade's end, a film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on its way to snagging an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay: Steven Soderbergh's "sex, lies, and videotape." Released in 1989, its critical and commercial success heralded the arrival of indie movies into the mainstream. It wasn't before long that upstart studios like Miramax started jockeying for theater space with the majors. Pretty soon, the big studios were competing with the independents for more than just the multiplexes: they were competing for the Oscars as well.

Independent features increasingly found their way into the Academy Awards lineup, signaling a revolution that rivaled the New Hollywood of the 1970s. For better and for worse, the 1990s was the time when Oscar season as we know it was born, with Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein employing guerrilla campaigning tactics that turned the Academy Awards race into a matter of life and death. (His bullying tactics were later revealed to be evidence of something far more sinister. No wonder "Lord of the Rings" would later turn him into an Orc.)

During the 1990s, competition between big studio moneymakers and independently-produced critical darlings only grew; as stark an example of the art vs. commerce argument that has dominated American filmmaking as you could possibly get. That push-and-pull is evidenced in the winners as well, each a reflection of how the Academy chose to acknowledge a changing Hollywood. Here is every 1990s best picture Oscar winner, as ranked from worst to best.