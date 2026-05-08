Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Everything We Know So Far

It wasn't so long ago that the first "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie was being clowned for a truly horrifying design for the Blue Blur. Fast-forward six years and a franchise-saving redesign, and Sonic is getting ready for his fourth film in less than a decade. The turnaround from one of the most heavily memed trailers ever to a film series grossing over $1 billion has been impressive, launching the Sega mascot back to the pinnacle of family media. And with "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" earning the best reception yet in both box office and critical reviews, anticipation is high for "Sonic the Hedgehog 4."

The fourquel is currently in production and slated for a release date on March 19, 2027 — less than a year to wait. And while story details have been kept somewhat close to the chest over at Paramount, there's a lot we do know. Ben Schwartz is back as Sonic, alongside Idris Elba as Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails. A teaser trailer confirmed Jim Carrey's return as Dr. Robotnik, despite the character's apparent death in the last film; and Keanu Reeves' Shadow the Hedgehog, introduced in "Sonic 3," is back as well, as teased in that entry's final credits scene. Other longstanding "Sonic" co-stars like James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Lee Majdoub will also be back.

Beyond that, the tag at the end of "Sonic 3" revealed that Amy Rose will be entering the story in "Sonic 4," along with classic villain Metal Sonic. Here's what else we know.