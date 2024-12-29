Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Movie Ending, Mid-Credits And Post Credits Explained

Contains spoilers for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3"

The 2024 video game feature film adaptation "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is a bona fide, runaway hit – it even beat out Disney's hyped-up "The Lion King" prequel "Mufasa" in its first weekend of release. Furthermore, and even more surprisingly, it has earned one of the highest Rotten Tomatoes rating for a video game movie ever. Heck, at 88%, it's beaten out other highly-anticipated blockbusters that came out this year, like Gladiator II, or matched them, like Wicked.

Obviously, with this kind of undeniable commercial and critical success, the talk of more "Sonic the Hedgehog" film sequels seems all but guaranteed at this point. In fact, Jeff Fowler — the director of the three "Sonic" films — seems game for more "Sonic the Hedgehog" sequels as well, stating to Collider, "[Sonic's] library of characters is so deep, and there are so many that fans would love to see."

So, what will happen in the upcoming sequels? There have been many, many "Sonic the Hedgehog" games — both mainline ones and various spin-offs — that Fowler and his team could have their pick of the litter when it comes to storylines and characters (such as fan favorite Big the Cat). However, like most franchise-minded blockbusters these days, "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" ends with multiple post-credits sequences, teasing what the sequels will (or at least might) entail. Judging by that, we should have a better idea of what "Sonic the Hedgehog 4" will be about.