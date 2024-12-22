The Entire Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Timeline Explained

It might have taken a few decades, but the 2020s finally saw video game movies start to become legitimately good. "Sonic the Hedgehog" helped lead that charge, subsequently becoming one of the highest-grossing video game movies of all time and also managing the impressive feat of having an equally-good — and even more financially successful — sequel. One of the reasons why the "Sonic" movies have scored so well with audiences is that they tell actual stories with complex characters and follow a well-structured lore that is simple enough for the younger demographics but not too dumbed-down for adult viewers.

While it's fairly easy to follow along with the major story beats of the "Sonic" films, there is definitely a lot going on. Sonic has a rich lore and history not only across his many game releases, but also in the extremely popular Sonic comic books that have existed almost as long as the games — and in fact, that universe is so well-developed that there are fans who primarily read the comics and barely play the games at all. Given that the Sonic movies draw from all of that, it can be a little overwhelming for those who haven't been playing Sonic games and/or reading Sonic comics for 30 years.

So here is a handy reference guide that follows the major plot events of "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," and will be updated accordingly with the arrival of "Sonic the Hedgehog 3."