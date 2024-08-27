Sonic 3: Shadow The Hedgehog's Super Powers, Explained

It all starts with this, as Shadow would say: The trailer for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." That's all it took for the latent Shadow the Hedgehog fanboy essence in my blood to start bubbling. Turns out, it's still part of what I'm made of. My adult brain knows he's just a Vegeta ripoff with a really cool run animation. But my soul, my inner child, is certain that he's still the coolest dude ever — a character hand-crafted to get 10-year-olds jumping up and down.

Shadow was teased in a "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" Easter egg, and he's back in Sonic's third theatrical outing, voiced by Keanu Reeves. If, like mine, your childhood included a DVD copy of the "Sonic X" anime's "Project Shadow" arc from the Target bargain aisle, then the trailer has a lot to get the nostalgia flowing. We've got teleportation. We've got air shoes. We've got traumatic flashbacks. It's all here, just like I remember it looking in "Sonic Adventure 2: Battle" for the Nintendo GameCube. The film looks to be borrowing primarily from that first Shadow game, understandably ignoring his more infamous appearances (there is zero chance he starts murdering people with a machine gun, though that would admittedly be very John Wick of him).

Adulthood may have reformed me, but I'll still shill for Shadow. I am, all of me, a fan. You know you had to beat "Shadow the Hedgehog" 10 times to get the true ending? And it wasn't even good? That kind of thing doesn't just leave you after puberty. So let's take a deeper look at who Shadow is, his story from the games, and what exactly his powers are.