Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Review: Sonic Threepeats With A Great Sequel

The "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise is solid family-friendly fare. Not only does it boast three pretty decent movies (including this one, but we'll get to that in a moment), it also has a fantastic TV show in "Knuckles," with the voice of Idris Elba as the red echidna. So what makes this franchise tick? The number of alien animals that have made their way to our planet is ever-growing, and they never tire of learning life lessons while kicking a lot of butt. Plus, Jim Carrey is there as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, the larger-than-life genius who is out to rule the world — or something. Whatever this bunch of humans, hedgehogs, echidnas, and foxes have in store for the future, I wouldn't bet against them at this point, as it seems to be working for both kids and adults.

In "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," we meet the powerful Shadow (Keanu Reeves), another hedgehog. This one is far darker than Sonic (Ben Schwartz), both in terms of his fur and his attitude. See, Shadow has been trapped in a secret prison for 50 years. He's finally managed to free himself, and all he wants to do is be left alone, but, of course, the agency in charge of aliens (G.U.N.) won't let that happen. They send Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) to get him after their agents have been wiped out. Unfortunately, they fail too, and they end up at a restaurant in Tokyo where Dr. Ivo Robotnik's drones try to blow them away. However, in a welcome twist, it turns out that it wasn't Robotnik who sent them, and Robotnik teams up with Sonic and friends to find out who stole them.

The uneasy alliance between Robotnik, Sonic, and the rest of the gang is broken when they discover that Robotnik's grandfather, Gerald Robotnik, is responsible. Ivo, an orphan, is delighted to discover that he has a grandfather, perhaps the first real parental figure he's ever had. He's even more excited to leave Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails behind in pursuit of his grandfather's grand plan to blow up G.U.N. headquarters. That's something Shadow wants, too, because G.U.N. not only imprisoned him, they also took out Maria (Alyla Browne), the only friend he ever had. Of course, the plan gets complicated, alliances shift, and things change, but by the end, all is set right, and you can go home with a warm lesson (and a killer post-credits scene).