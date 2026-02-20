Sonic Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Kristen Bell's Amy Rose Casting

The latest character to join the expanding "Sonic the Hedgehog" film franchise is none other than Amy Rose, the hammer-wielding pink hedgehog who is obsessed with Sonic (Ben Schwartz). It's been revealed that Kristen Bell has joined the cast of "Sonic the Hedgehog 4" as Amy's voice — and fans have already been making their opinions about the casting known. Watch Looper's video above to see just what Sonic fans are saying about the casting of Bell as another fan-favorite mascot.

Amy Rose was already effectively confirmed to join the live-action franchise in the "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" post-credits scene, in which she wielded her trusty Piko Piko Hammer against a horde of Metal Sonics. Kristen Bell, meanwhile, is known for her roles on "Veronica Mars," "The Good Place," and many other live-action projects. However, she's also an accomplished voice performer, whose most famous pre-Amy Rose voice role is none other than Anna in Disney's 2013 smash hit "Frozen." She reprised the role for its 2019 sequel, "Frozen II" and is set to return for the third installment, which releases in 2027.