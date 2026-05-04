Why The Devil Wears Prada 2 Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

20 years after they first graced the silver screen, journalist Andrea "Andy" Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and fashion expert/brutal Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) returned to movie theaters with "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Also bringing back stars Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, as well as director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" was a glitzy enterprise hoping to repeat the original's box office success and then some. That's a tough challenge even for an anticipated follow-up — just ask the 10 legacy sequels that flopped at the box office despite being connected to some of the most beloved movies in history.

However, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" immediately obliterated any concerns about its box office prospects over its opening weekend. Domestically alone, "Prada 2" grossed a sizeable $77 million. Even better, it earned a massive $156.6 million overseas for a $233.6 million worldwide debut. This comedy-drama about magazine editors, writers, and fashion icons is performing more like a superhero movie, and these astonishing numbers make it apparent that "The Devil Wears Prada 2" will turn a mighty profit theatrically for Disney/20th Century Studios.

What's less apparent, though, is how we got here. How did "The Devil Wears Prada 2" turn into such a lucrative summer blockbuster? Quite a bit went the right way, including the treatment of the "Devil Wears Prada" brand name in the last 20 years. Grab your finest shoes and let's explore what led to this box office success.