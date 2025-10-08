10 Legacy Sequels That Flopped At The Box Office

Hollywood now looks at the legacy sequel as a guaranteed moneymaker. After all, at the time of this writing, the biggest movie of all time at the domestic box office remains "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," the ultimate legacy sequel. Other follow-ups mining nostalgia from older franchises such as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Top Gun: Maverick," have reaffirmed the box office durability of this category, especially in a post-pandemic era. However, no cinematic domain is absolutely bulletproof from financial failure. For every smash hit like 2018's "Halloween" and 2024's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," there's also a slew of installments that just inspired shrugs rather than cheers from general audiences.

Even the presence of a beloved brand name and the return of performers inhabiting their most famous characters wasn't enough to get these legacy sequels anywhere close to profitability. Each of these flops had radically different reasons for their eventual financial outcomes. Some belonged to IP that had simply been exhausted by the time a proper legacy sequel appeared. Others followed up movies that weren't big hits in the first place. Still, others pumped excessive budgets into their productions without the fanbase or popularity to justify such costs. Whatever the circumstances, these projects prove that, sometimes, letting a franchise rest is a better option than trying to exploit it for a few final dollars.