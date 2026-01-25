Disney Star Wars Decisions That Damaged The Franchise Forever

We are more than 13 years out from the start of Disney's "Star Wars" project – nearly the same amount of time between the start of the prequel trilogy in 1999 and the sale to Disney in 2013. In that time we've gotten five theatrical films, eleven animated TV seasons, seven live-action Disney+ shows, and a whole new universe of comics, novels, and video games.

The verdict? Hey, it's "Star Wars." As with the pre-Disney days, there have been ups and downs. The last 13 years have given us extreme highs like "The Bad Batch," Season 7 of "The Clone Wars," the "Star Wars: Jedi" games, and of course, the miracle that is "Andor." But they've also brought a lot of bizarre choices that have undeniably held the franchise back in various ways.

Abrupt backpedaling. Bizarre VFX choices. Lack of foresight. These are the big-picture issues that have hindered the Disney "Star Wars" era. While things have been fairly quiet around the franchise for the last couple of years, fan ire rose again in 2025 when it was revealed that a Ben Solo movie set after the sequel trilogy, helmed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Adam Driver, had been rejected by Disney brass. It's just the latest in a string of moves that have left the fandom baffled.

Let's take a closer look at some of the key Disney decisions that have damaged the franchise.