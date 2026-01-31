10 Biggest Mistakes Marvel Made After Avengers: Endgame

For a while, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had a terrific track record with audiences, especially when it came to theatrical releases. Whether it was the most endearing characters in this saga, unforgettably funny moments in titles like "Guardians of the Galaxy," or the best improvised moments in the MCU, the franchise enjoyed an enormously good standing with audiences. Then "Avengers: Endgame" arrived in April 2019 and provided a seemingly concrete ending for the saga. In reality, this was just the precursor to the Multiverse Saga that now encompasses Phases Four, Five, and Six of the MCU.

Just ranking every Marvel Phase Four release from worst to best alone illustrates a severe drop-off in quality for this franchise in its post-"Endgame" exploits. What once was delightful popcorn entertainment has become bloated, scatterbrained, and emotionally aloof. This outcome can be traced to 10 grave mistakes that Marvel Studios made when charting out what the MCU would look like after Phase Three came to a close. These mistakes took on many forms, including the notion of expanding the MCU into high-profile television shows on Disney+. Other mistakes include cost overruns, reliance on nostalgia, and much more.

While these miscalculations come in all shapes and sizes, they stand in sharp contrast to the confident creativity that once defined the first modern shared cinematic universe. The Avengers could survive Thanos and Ultron, but not these 10 errors that forever changed the MCU for the worse.