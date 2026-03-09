5 Reasons Why Pixar's Hoppers Dominated The Box Office

The biggest Pixar movies of all time reflect how much the animation studio behind "Toy Story" and "The Incredibles," among countless other hits, has dominated theaters over the last three decades. However, the 2020s have dealt this once-untouchable brand with a slew of obstacles, including acclaimed features going straight to Disney+ and a handful of box office bombs. The days of nonstop success for Pixar is over. Now, uncertainty hovers over whatever artistic endeavors they pursue.

Finally, with "Hoppers," an original Pixar movie has scored an impressive opening weekend for the first time since "Coco" in 2017. Debuting to $46 million, "Hoppers" topped the domestic box office and also did 130% better than "Elio's" opening weekend as well as roughly 56% better than "Elemental's" $29.5 million bow from June 2023. This major win for original animated features indicates tons of good news for the broader theatrical marketplace. But how did "Hoppers" and its beaver-centric yuks manage to shatter box office expectations?

There's lots of reasons why the film financially thrived, including, among other elements, its focus on animal protagonists, a marketing campaign emphasizing laughs above all else, and, of course, that viral little lizard. Looking over "Hoppers'" success speaks not only to its great promotional rollout, but also proves that original theatrical animated cinema can still pack a financial wallop in the 2020s.