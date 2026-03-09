5 Reasons Why Pixar's Hoppers Dominated The Box Office
The biggest Pixar movies of all time reflect how much the animation studio behind "Toy Story" and "The Incredibles," among countless other hits, has dominated theaters over the last three decades. However, the 2020s have dealt this once-untouchable brand with a slew of obstacles, including acclaimed features going straight to Disney+ and a handful of box office bombs. The days of nonstop success for Pixar is over. Now, uncertainty hovers over whatever artistic endeavors they pursue.
Finally, with "Hoppers," an original Pixar movie has scored an impressive opening weekend for the first time since "Coco" in 2017. Debuting to $46 million, "Hoppers" topped the domestic box office and also did 130% better than "Elio's" opening weekend as well as roughly 56% better than "Elemental's" $29.5 million bow from June 2023. This major win for original animated features indicates tons of good news for the broader theatrical marketplace. But how did "Hoppers" and its beaver-centric yuks manage to shatter box office expectations?
There's lots of reasons why the film financially thrived, including, among other elements, its focus on animal protagonists, a marketing campaign emphasizing laughs above all else, and, of course, that viral little lizard. Looking over "Hoppers'" success speaks not only to its great promotional rollout, but also proves that original theatrical animated cinema can still pack a financial wallop in the 2020s.
An emphasis on cuddly animals
"Lightyear" focused on explosions and adult humans. "Elemental" centered on personified elements like water and fire. "Elio" was another sci-fi animated movie with human and alien protagonists. Compared to these 2020s Pixar features, "Hoppers" had a leg up in focusing on cuddly beavers and other woodland critters. While animation can tell stories about all kinds of characters, many of the biggest animated family features have starred zany members of the animal kingdom.
The cuddly leads of "Madagascar," "The Secret Life of Pets," and "Zootopia" have proven that instantly endearing critters are leads that audiences anywhere can latch onto. Thus, "Hoppers," which didn't have a pre-existing brand name to fall back on, could channel past crowdpleasers while getting audiences invested in its kooky central premise. Plus, playing on universal connections to the forest and woodland animals made "Hoppers" relevant to people's everyday lives.
Compare that to "Elio " and its focus on heightened aliens far removed from any semblance of reality. The furry stars of "Hoppers" even echoed the trio of ursine leads from director Daniel Chong's last project, the beloved Cartoon Network show "We Bare Bears." Huggable animal characters ready to be turned into stuffed toys worked like gangbusters for Chong before, and did so again for "Hoppers." Perhaps "Lightyear" should've starred a bunch of beavers and lizards instead.
Better reviews than recent Pixar movies
To act like the last six years of Pixar movies have been "universally despised" is both a gross oversimplification and flat-out wrong. Movies like "Soul" and "Turning Red" are some of the most acclaimed titles from the studio. However, this era has some more divisive features. Among the five worst Pixar movies on Letterboxd is 2022's "Lightyear," while "Elemental" scored initially mixed notices after its Cannes 2023 premiere. 2025's "Elio," meanwhile, got fine but not outstanding notices from critics.
In sharp contrast, "Hoppers" was hailed as Pixar's wildest comedy in years. The terrific critical reception to "Hoppers" undoubtedly helped get some skeptical moviegoers to fork over their cash. Reviews emphasized the film working well for adults as well as for family audiences, further helping bolster its box office potential.
Whereas "Elemental" had to work overtime to overcome an initially "meh" reception, "Hoppers" had the advantage of immense praise amplifying its already superb box office momentum. The euphoric critical reception that Pixar titles used to receive was a superb aid for "Hoppers." The only downside is realizing how "Soul" and "Turning Red's" respective great reviews could've helped if they'd received traditional theatrical runs.
The rising tide of lucrative family movies
In 2021, as movie theaters were beginning to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic shut them down, concern began sprouting up about theatrical family movies. With studios sending films like "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" and "Luca" to streaming, there was worry that big screen family films would go the way of the dodo. 2022 smash hits like "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru" obliterated those worries. In fact, in 2024 and 2025, PG-rated family features absolutely dominated the box office, as seen by domestic box office champs "Zootopia 2" and "Inside Out 2."
"Hoppers" was the latest beneficiary of this phenomenon. While Disney often had a rough time at the box office in 2025, its Thanksgiving 2025 juggernaut "Zootopia 2" got the "Hoppers" trailer in front of a lot of eyeballs. Subsequent animated hits like "David" and "Goat" further amplified how aware audiences were of "Hoppers'" imminent arrival. Compare this to "Encanto" in late 2021, which didn't have a slew of theatrical-exclusive animated movies in the months leading up to its debut, diluting its chances for direct marketing and inevitably led to an underwhelming weekend.
"Hoppers," meanwhile, undoubtedly benefited from a cinematic landscape where families rule. The rising tide of lucrative animated family films took "Hoppers" to some impressive box office heights.
A marketing campaign emphasizing comedy
The best comedy movies of all time have often drawn in families, as seen by the massive success of the "Minions," "Zootopia," and "Shrek" movies. "Hoppers" similarly thrived by leaning into laughs. The primary "Hoppers" trailer, for instance, was a hyperactive blast of outsized gags involving emojis and surprisingly violent cuddly animals.
The main "Hoppers" poster, meanwhile, centered on the amusing image of a cuddly beaver being caught in the jaws of a bear. The beaver's joyful yet slightly worried expression (combined with the warm yellow background) emphasized that "Hoppers" was deeply silly. This aesthetic was kept throughout the marketing campaign, including the final pre-release TV spots that hammered home quotes from critics about how hilarious and enjoyable "Hoppers" was. Every step of the way, "Hoppers" prioritized comedy.
While "Elio's" marketing made the mistake of harping on audiences for not showing up to original films in theaters, "Hoppers" was preceded by an amusing ad campaign full of bright colors and memorable punchlines. In other words, it looked like a good time at the movies. Audiences then came out in droves on opening weekend, further reinforcing the allure of comedies for the family market.
The lizard that broke the internet
Folks who sat through the credits of Pixar's "Elio" saw an unexpected tease of "Hoppers." This post-credit scene solely consisted of "Hoppers" supporting character Tom Lizard (Tom Law) tapping away at emojis on a phone, while the device read "lizard" aloud multiple times. At the time, it seemed like a silly little nugget destined for obscurity given how badly "Elio" bombed.
It didn't take long, though, for this footage to take off on TikTok. Before a proper teaser for "Hoppers" had even dropped, one of its characters was already a viral sensation. While the sidekicks are often the best part of Disney movies, Tom Lizard's pre-release ascent into meme icon was a fascinating, unexpected phenomenon. It also gave Disney an endearing face to center much of the "Hoppers" marketing around. A costumed version of Tom Lizard showed up at major sports events, morning news shows, IMAX's headquarters, and even clutched a sign asking if anyone had seen "Hoppers" star Jon Hamm.
The organic and immense popularity of the "lizard, lizard, lizard" meme gave the "Hoppers" promotional campaign a beloved character to build off of. To boot, the incredibly positive buzz surrounding "Hoppers" meant that audiences liked the larger movie Tom Lizard inhabited. Pixar got the best of both worlds, benefiting from a viral supporting character while making sure that same scaly figure didn't overshadow "Hoppers."