5 Underrated Western TV Shows That Deserve A Second Chance

When it comes to the Western genre, there is no shortage of television material out there. Between the mid-1950s and the early 1970s, the genre dominated the airwaves, holding a monopoly over the "Big Three" networks. Classics like "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza," "Rawhide," "Have Gun — Will Travel," and "Death Valley Days" entertained audiences week in and week out with cowboy fare that folks simply couldn't get enough of. But what about the programs that were left behind?

In the past, we've highlighted the most rewatchable TV Westerns, pulling from this "golden" era and well into the present, as well as the best Western television shows to watch in a single weekend. But if you're looking for an old-fashioned horse opera that deserves another shot all these years later, we've put together a handful of classics you won't want to ignore. These days, the TV Western isn't as prolific or popular as it once was, so we're headed back in time for some older material.

Whether you prefer black-and-white or color, traditional depictions of the Old West or shows with more "modern" flair, there are plenty of great horse operas out there worthy of revisiting. Most of our picks come from the mid-20th century, but that's just because we still think that the "Golden Age" of the TV Western deserves high praise after all these years.