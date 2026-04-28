5 Most Rewatchable Western TV Shows Of All Time
The Western is a genre that is fully ingrained in the American consciousness. While there are certainly horse operas out there that take place in other parts of the world beyond the U.S., the Western is a distinctly American genre that speaks to our mythic view of the past and westward expansion. There's a reason we continue to revisit the Western even decades after it was at its peak in popularity, and why the genre will never truly die.
If you're anything like this author, you probably love to revisit Western-themed TV shows. Be they modern takes on the American West or historical adventures that put lawmen, cowboys, gunslingers, and outlaws front-and-center, there are more than dozens of impressive Western shows to pull from. But when it comes to some of the most rewatchable Westerns out there, that list may get a little slimmer — especially if you add the qualifier that we're talking about more traditional and historical content, thus leaving out many modern Western shows like "Yellowstone" and "Longmire."
Those planning on traveling back in time to the days of the Old West will find that there are still several great Western shows out there that fit the bill. From modern, revisionist looks at the Wild West era to the more mythic and legendary tales spun in the mid-20th century, there are enough tin stars and black hats out there for everyone. Here are the most rewatchable multi-season Western programs.
Billy the Kid
Created by Michael Hirst, "Billy the Kid" originally began on Epix before the service was successfully rebranded as MGM+. It follows the tragic and misunderstood life of Henry McCarty aka William H. Bonney aka Billy the Kid (Tom Blyth), with three seasons of adventure that delve headfirst into the Lincoln County War. Set largely in New Mexico, we watch as Billy's bad situation becomes the foundation through which he decides to take the law into his own hands — for better or worse.
A truly revisionist take on the story, the series reframes the popular outlaw as more of a Robin Hood-like folk hero who fought the Sante Fe Ring with everything he had. This puts him at odds with his former ally and eventual lawman Pat Garrett (Alex Roe), as well as his longtime friend and gunman Jesse Evans (Daniel Webber), who finds himself on the opposite side of the conflict between the Murphy-Dolan and Tunstall factions. The series successfully humanizes Billy in ways we've never seen before, with the longform, serialized format really aiding his development.
Of course, while "Billy the Kid" — which is a seriously addictive binge — is inspired by the historical accounts, it doesn't allow itself to be shackled by them. The 24-episode MGM+ series made a plethora of changes to the true story of Billy the Kid, so don't expect an authentic history lesson here. Instead, brave this mythic take on a Wild West icon who has become a mainstay in pop culture since his apparent demise.
Have Gun — Will Travel
As one of the most iconic Western shows from the genre's television heyday, "Have Gun — Will Travel" is a must-see for anyone serious about the Old West. While not based on a true story, the adventures of the gun-for-hire known only as "Paladin" (Richard Boone) offer plenty of food for thought on top of being quite entertaining. Each episode follows the "Man in Black" as he travels across the American West to settle disputes, track down bounties, and protect those in his charge.
What was always compelling about Paladin though was that, despite being quite competent with a gun, he preferred to use his intellect to solve whatever conundrum he found himself in. Because of the simple premise, the sky was the limit as far as the sorts of jobs that Paladin would undertake, and with only 25-minute episodes, "Have Gun — Will Travel" makes for an effortless binge. Of course, it's a bit old-school, but that's part of why so many continue to be drawn right to it.
Unlike most of the Western programs of the day that spawned from radio, "Have Gun" was one of the few shows where its popularity actually prompted the network to pursue a radio show. It's hard to state how popular this six-season drama was at the time. With 225 episodes total (only one of which is a two-parter), the "knight without armor in a savage land" is a character we we can't help but return to.
Bonanza
Speaking of the classic TV Western, another easily rewatchable program is "Bonanza." The hour-long series ran for 14 seasons on NBC from 1959 to 1973, making one of the longest-running series in the genre. Following the misadventures of the Nevada-based Cartwright family — patriarch Ben (Lorne Greene) and his sons, Adam (Pernell Roberts), Hoss (Dan Blocker), and "Little" Joe (Michael Landon) — the ranching family always found themselves in the middle of Virginia City's troubles. And somehow, things always turned out alright in the end.
In many respects, although set during the 1860s, "Bonanza" was far ahead of its time. The show dealt masterfully with a host of social and political issues, with the Cartwrights often standing as the lone voice of reason. While the dynamic between the four Cartwright men was always a bit strange, the series was a great picture of an idealized version of the Old West that could (usually) be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. Sadly, few members of the "Bonanza" cast are alive today, but the series still feels remarkably modern.
Of all the Westerns on this list, "Bonanza" may be the most family friendly, which is likely part of the reason it's so rewatchable. In fact, if you love this show, consider following Michael Landon to his next program, "Little House on the Prairie," when you finish this 431-episode binge. Or you can always start over and enjoy the brilliance of the Ponderosa Ranch all over again.
Deadwood
The exact opposite of "Bonanza" in almost every way, those looking for a more mature, realistic take on the 19th century will likely prefer to rewatch "Deadwood." Created by David Milch, the HBO drama centered on the titular South Dakota town in the 1870s. While the large ensemble cast featured characters mostly based on historical figures, it's ultimately Ian McShane's Al Swearengen and Timothy Olyphant's Seth Bullock who take the center stage — and the results are explosive.
"Deadwood" is not a show for the faint of heart, but it is a largely accurate depiction of the depravity and morally bankrupt world of the Old West. Of course, there are still heroes you can get behind, folks like Doc Cochran (Brad Dourif) who stand up for what's right no matter what, but those sorts seem to be far and few between at times. Milch's Western epic raised the bar for modern Western storytelling, and there's a reason that many find themselves revisiting the drama all these years later.
HBO famously cancelled "Deadwood" after only three seasons, though the brand was resurrected for a feature-length conclusion, "Deadwood: The Movie," in 2019. If you can get past the constant cussing and some of the other thematic content (this one is explicitly TV-MA), it's an impressive show that truly feels like a snapshot in time. Like "Billy the Kid," it's not always historically reliable, but it does its darndest to entertain.
Gunsmoke
Was there ever any doubt? "Gunsmoke" is not only the longest running Western series ever made — spanning 20 seasons and 635 episodes between 1955 and 1975 — but it is arguably the most rewatchable show out there. Although not a serialized binge like "Deadwood" or "Billy the Kid," it's episodic structure is just as addictive. Set in Dodge City, the program follows Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) and his allies as they encounter new challenges in the form of outlaws, gunslingers, and personal trials. In many ways, it's the gold standard for the television genre.
"Gunsmoke" was especially notable because it knew how to adjust with the times. Although originally a half-hour black-and-white series, by the show's seventh season it expanded to hour-long episodes. By Season 12, the program was shot in color, and in its final seasons, "Gunsmoke" had effectively mutated into an episodic anthology format. Marshal Dillon and his friends — including Miss Kitty (Amanda Blake), Doc Adams (Milburn Stone) and Festus Haggen (Ken Curtis) — went from being the main focus to becoming framing devices for intimate character dramas and morality plays.
The change in style and format continued to give "Gunsmoke" an edge over its competitors and keep audiences tuning in for the entirety of its impressive two-decade run. Although the show's controversial ending doesn't quite make sense, "Gunsmoke" was revived a few decades later in the form of five made-for-TV movie continuations, with Arness back in the saddle. To this day, the Western giant continues to be a ratings success on streaming, proving it to be the most endlessly rewatchable horse opera to date.