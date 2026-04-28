5 Most Rewatchable Western TV Shows Of All Time

The Western is a genre that is fully ingrained in the American consciousness. While there are certainly horse operas out there that take place in other parts of the world beyond the U.S., the Western is a distinctly American genre that speaks to our mythic view of the past and westward expansion. There's a reason we continue to revisit the Western even decades after it was at its peak in popularity, and why the genre will never truly die.

If you're anything like this author, you probably love to revisit Western-themed TV shows. Be they modern takes on the American West or historical adventures that put lawmen, cowboys, gunslingers, and outlaws front-and-center, there are more than dozens of impressive Western shows to pull from. But when it comes to some of the most rewatchable Westerns out there, that list may get a little slimmer — especially if you add the qualifier that we're talking about more traditional and historical content, thus leaving out many modern Western shows like "Yellowstone" and "Longmire."

Those planning on traveling back in time to the days of the Old West will find that there are still several great Western shows out there that fit the bill. From modern, revisionist looks at the Wild West era to the more mythic and legendary tales spun in the mid-20th century, there are enough tin stars and black hats out there for everyone. Here are the most rewatchable multi-season Western programs.