Actors Who Have Been In The Most Movies

It should be easy to name the single actor with the most movie roles, but it's a surprisingly difficult task. The vast number of sources that the internet draws upon is the problem: information about actors' credits often draws together film and television roles, appearances in short films, voice-over work, video games, and so on, which is why someone like Eric Roberts is occasionally listed with more than 800 credits. The current titleholders for most movie roles appear to be the South Asian actors Brahmanandam and Aachi Manorama, who both allegedly starred in more than 1,000 Bollywood films. But again: these stats are not confirmed, and may actually be significantly lower — or higher.

For the purposes of this article, the actors listed here are ranked only by their work in feature films, which according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is any film that runs for more than 40 minutes. Additionally, all of the actors here have been in more than 100 movies. This isn't meant to be a definitive list by any means — only a representative cross-section.