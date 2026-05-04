10 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows Of The 21st Century, Ranked

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Science fiction is a genre that continues to stand the test of time. With space exploration, extraterrestrial beings, and alternate dimensions, sci-fi is always growing and changing, pushing itself to new heights as it feeds on current fears and politics. Many think of series like "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "The Twilight Zone" as the best of the best, and those from the 21st century don't always immediately come to mind, even though some of the best of the genre is from the last three decades.

There have been a lot of great science fiction shows in the 2020s so far, and that level of execution is present through the 21st century offerings. While they have built on what their 20th century predecessors put out, they have also pushed the genre in new directions with everything from planet colonizations and robot wars to time travelers and parallel universes. These are the best sci-fi TV shows of the 21st century that all science fiction fans should have on their watchlists.