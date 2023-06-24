How Disturbing Is Severance, Really - And What Is It Rated?

To fully answer the question of how disturbing is "Severance," there needs to be a discussion of the physical violence that manifests throughout the show. It isn't simple punching or gunfire. A character drills into a corpse's head while another character loses their mind and collapses to their death. Another scene shows someone getting hit with a baseball bat over the head. But the most shocking piece of violence comes when a character attempts suicide. That particular episode even comes with a trigger warning to alert viewers of what's about to transpire and take necessary precautions.

That scene is an encapsulation of the kind of mental anguish all of the severed employees go through. They are not seen as individuals, merely cogs in a machine who are not allowed to bring any of their experiences or emotions into the workplace. "Severance" is an exceptional show that perfectly taps into the zeitgeist, but it's not for the faint of heart or younger viewers. Older teenagers may be fine with the content as long as they have a firm grasp of what they are getting into and are okay with sensitive images.

"Severance" doesn't pull any punches. It's an unflinching look at how corporations could treat their employees if they had the power to do so, and it's every bit as bleak as that sounds. Viewers should know what they're getting into so it doesn't become too much to handle.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.