Every Version Of Star Trek's Spock, Ranked

"Star Trek" is, without, question one of the greatest science fiction franchises ever, thriving on screen and in our hearts since 1966.

Trek" entered pop culture in a way few others could, with phrases and iconography that have become part of our shared lexicon. But what really makes the series stand tall is its characters; legends of television and film that transcend genre. Among the greatest characters that "Star Trek" has ever seen is Mr. Spock (originated by Leonard Nimoy), the steadfast science officer who served under Captain Kirk (William Shatner) on the original "Star Trek" series — and later under Captain Pike (Anson Mount) on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Spock also appeared on "Star Trek: The Animated Series" and in six feature films, not to mention the J.J. Abrams-produced trilogy in the 2010s. Half human and half alien, Mr. Spock is a man of duality, often struggling to balance his human side with his logical Vulcan nature. A more complex character in "Star Trek" you may struggle to find. He even offers a fascinating backstory. Later "Trek" spin-offs often tried to copy that formula: Characters like the analytical android Commander Data (Brent Spiner), the misunderstood Odo (Rene Auberjonois) on "Deep Space Nine," and the half-Borg Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) on "Voyager."

There have been multiple versions of Mr. Spock over the years. Some hail from parallel worlds, others are different interpretations by other actors, and each Spock has their own unique appeal. If you've ever stopped to wonder how they stack up, well, you're in luck — we've done the dirty work and ranked every version of Mr. Spock, from worst to best.