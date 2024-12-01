All Doctor Who Doctors In Order

The BBC's long-running science fiction program "Doctor Who" is as fascinating as it is daunting to the average outsider. Perhaps one of the most alienating aspects about the show — aside from the 60 years of lore — is the constant recasting of its lead actor through reincarnation/regeneration. Just when you've gotten attached to one version of the Doctor, the character changes.

However, this tradition not only adds to the mythos of one of the most popular characters in fiction, but allows for new fans to find 15 unique, essentially seamless entry points into the series. All you have to do is find the right Doctor for you and enjoy the ride through space and time. To help you on your journey, we've run through each and every major version of the character in chronological order.