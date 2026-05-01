5 Movies That Set The Worst Kind Of Box Office Records

Box office records are a funny thing. Some of them, such as the biggest domestic opening weekend or the box office ceiling for video game movies, get shattered with fascinating frequency. Others, though, seem to belong forever to certain films. Just look at the five box office records that will probably never be broken: these accomplishments are connected to titles that, thanks to shifting viewing habits and changes in how movies are released, don't have to worry about their historic benchmarks vanishing anytime soon.

Then there are the movies that broke the absolute worst kind of box office records. These projects are forever intertwined with box office achievements that redefined how badly films could perform. These records stand as testaments to financial boondoggles, as well as the worst case scenarios for theatrical releases. These five motion pictures, each inhabiting wildly different genres, still stand out, years after their respective releases, as especially potent cautionary tales for anyone planning to release a feature theatrically.

Do not end up like these five movies. If the box office records of titles like "Sinners" and "Oppenheimer" reflect how many people will head to the big screen to see something special, these five movies capture the opposite scenario. Here are five instances of records getting shattered because movies went completely awry at the box office.