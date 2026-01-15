DC's 10 Biggest Box Office Flops (So Far)

Big-screen adventures starring DC Comics characters have been around for ages. Thanks to various 1940s serials and projects like 1951's "Superman and the Mole Men," the pantheon of iconic DC legends have constantly intertwined with theatrical entertainment. That connection has only been enhanced in the last few decades thanks to lucrative projects like "The Dark Knight" and "Wonder Woman." A whopping nine different movies based on DC Comics properties have exceeded $300 million at the domestic box office, and three of those motion pictures got past the $400 million mark. Looking at these figures, it's easy to believe that slapping the DC logo or Superman on a movie is enough to guarantee a moneymaker.

However, DC has existed in the cinema realm for so long that box office flops were inevitable. Not only do financial misfires involving DC characters exist, but there have been 10 especially big financial boondoggles embarrassingly connected to some of the most beloved superheroes of all time. These 10 movies are scattered all throughout history and vary in what exactly went wrong in their respective theatrical runs. Some were plagued by dismal word-of-mouth that no motion picture could have overcome, and others had bad theatrical release plans or financially unreliable stars to blame for their misfortune.

Whatever went wrong here, these 10 DC movies stand in stark contrast to moneymakers like "Joker" and "Superman." These are the financial flops of DC's lengthy history of delivering rousing big-screen entertainment to audiences around the world.