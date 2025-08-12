The 10 Superhero Movies With The Biggest Second Weekend Box Office Drops

The most successful superhero and comic book movies reach their box office heights by not just being one-weekend wonders. Tentpoles like "The Dark Knight," "Black Panther," or the two "Spider-Verse" titles, just to name a few examples, stick around for months and months in theaters. Even audiences who aren't normally interested in superhero fare come out to see these motion pictures, while die-hard fans tend to revisit them again and again. Great legs at the box office are critical to conjuring up a superhero movie moneymaker.

Without strong retention, these films just don't reach their full financial potential. Just ask the superhero movies with the biggest second weekend drops ever at the domestic box office. None of these titles made a massive impact in their lifetime theatrical runs, and that was largely because they had no momentum beyond their opening frames. Sometimes, dismal word-of-mouth ensured that these projects lost 70% or more in their second weekends of North American play. Other times, while well-reviewed by audiences and critics, external factors like competition from rival movies led to an unexpectedly steep decline in attendance for these films.

Whatever inspired the drops, these superhero movie flops had incredibly front-loaded box office performances that proved one weekend of revenue isn't enough to make a hit. These features needed to stick around long-term to secure profitability. Instead, they ended up with the ignominious financial reputation of being among the 10 superhero movies with the biggest second weekend box office plunges.