5 Box Office Records That Will Probably Never Be Broken

Box office records were meant to be shattered. Across cinema history, box office achievements like "biggest North American opening weekend" or "biggest PG-rated film of all-time" have been only temporary accomplishments. Inevitably, a new release will come along and snatch that record, thus reaffirming the enduring appeal of theatrical cinema. From industry-influencing trends to Steven Spielberg's biggest bombs, box office-related statistics are fleeting in the grand arc of history.

However, there are some North American records that aren't getting toppled in the near future. Unlike, say, the biggest November opening weekend, it's inconceivable that these particular box office achievements will be passed on. This is because of many factors, including the evolution of how theatrical movies are released, adjusting numbers for inflation, Hollywood's increasingly limited amount of new theatrical releases, and more. Whatever the reason, these records are in danger of never getting set again.

These unbreakable five box office stats vividly reflect how the landscape has evolved, while warning cinephiles of the box office achievements to not expect toppled in their lifetime.