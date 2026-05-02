10 Marvel Movies And TV Shows That Were Review Bombed

In the digital era, public opinion about a film or TV show can turn at the drop of a hat. Between social media and sites like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, it's never been easier to assess general consensus on pieces of media. Or rather, it should be, if not for some people working to sabotage public opinion.

Review bombing is the practice of assigning one-star reviews to a film or TV series — in some cases even before it has premiered — en masse. Bad faith consumers are often behind the phenomenon; it is typically organized online by individuals in an effort to lower the overall score of media they don't want to succeed, to hopefully discourage people from watching it. These coordinated campaigns are most often targeted at media that prominently feature women, people of color, or queer people in lead roles. You could probably guess the identity of the individuals most interested in tanking these projects.

When Marvel entered Phase Four, review bombing increased greatly due to the influx of its film and television projects that featured marginalized groups front and center. The issue with review bombing is that it creates a funhouse mirror effect on the project; it becomes harder to tell if criticism is an honest assessment of narrative and performance or if it's instead rooted in unconscious bias. This then causes people to overcorrect on behalf of the media, perhaps overlooking legitimate artistic issues to defend the projects from trolls.

If everyone took a more accepting approach to inclusivity, it's likely that conversations about the quality of diverse projects could progress beyond extremes. Here are 10 Marvel projects that were review-bombed.