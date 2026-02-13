Marvel May Be Forced To Recast She-Hulk For Avengers: Secret Wars

There's one heroine who's been pretty inconspicuous via her absence in the run-up to "Avengers: Doomsday." She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) hasn't seen much action since she was spotlighted in the 2022 Disney+ show "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" — which makes us wonder if Marvel's ready to recast the character and take her in a new direction. Check out the video above to find out why there may be a whole new Shulkie in town for the follow up to "Doomsday," 2027's "Avengers: Secret Wars."

Rumors started spreading that She-Hulk would be recast thanks to a now-deleted X post by a prominent Marvel tipster. The unconfirmed report revealed that the Sensational one could be a major component of "Secret Wars," but Tatiana Maslany isn't interested in reprising the role. Leaked concept art by longtime Marvel preproduction designer Mushk Rizvi indicated that Jennifer Walters has a place in "Secret Wars" as well — and since Jennifer's facial features resemble Maslany's in each piece, it would seem that Marvel wants Maslany back.

If the actor does says no, it might be because she's too busy to step back into Jen's pumps. Maslany has booked the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," and also recurs on "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" as Anisha Mir. On top of that, she'll be appearing in the films "The Comedy Hour" and "The Young People." But that isn't the only reason why she might be reluctant to sign up for another tour of duty as She-Hulk.