Marvel May Be Forced To Recast She-Hulk For Avengers: Secret Wars
There's one heroine who's been pretty inconspicuous via her absence in the run-up to "Avengers: Doomsday." She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) hasn't seen much action since she was spotlighted in the 2022 Disney+ show "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" — which makes us wonder if Marvel's ready to recast the character and take her in a new direction. Check out the video above to find out why there may be a whole new Shulkie in town for the follow up to "Doomsday," 2027's "Avengers: Secret Wars."
Rumors started spreading that She-Hulk would be recast thanks to a now-deleted X post by a prominent Marvel tipster. The unconfirmed report revealed that the Sensational one could be a major component of "Secret Wars," but Tatiana Maslany isn't interested in reprising the role. Leaked concept art by longtime Marvel preproduction designer Mushk Rizvi indicated that Jennifer Walters has a place in "Secret Wars" as well — and since Jennifer's facial features resemble Maslany's in each piece, it would seem that Marvel wants Maslany back.
If the actor does says no, it might be because she's too busy to step back into Jen's pumps. Maslany has booked the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," and also recurs on "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" as Anisha Mir. On top of that, she'll be appearing in the films "The Comedy Hour" and "The Young People." But that isn't the only reason why she might be reluctant to sign up for another tour of duty as She-Hulk.
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law faced major fan backlash
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" got a frosty reception from certain sections of the MCU fanbase, who proceeded to cause a debacle by review bombing it. They reacted negatively to both the way "She Hulk" used humor — even its comic book-appropriate fourth wall breaks — and its special effects work. As a result, Tatiana Maslany had to deal with some rather nasty comments on her social media, and her response to the controversy was understandably forthright.
"There are so many more interesting things that I can look to than vitriolic fan response," she said during an appearance on Collider Ladies Night. "Where people don't like it or just want to be mean and use you as a dumping ground for their worst thoughts." Maslany noted that fan response she received at conventions counterbalanced this cruelty, with some viewers telling her that it felt just like the actual Marvel Comics featuring She-Hulk that they'd read as children.
Maslany has also spoken out against Disney's business practices publicly; when Jimmy Kimmel was temporarily suspended from his late night talk show in the wake of comments he'd made regarding the death of Charlie Kirk, Maslany posted an Instagram story urging viewers to cancel their Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN subscriptions in protest — and used a picture of herself in a mocap suit filming "She-Hulk" to do it. While Maslany might be proud of the work she did as Jennifer, it looks like she may have moved on from Ms. Walter's chic business suits for good. Want to know more about why She-Hulk might be recast for the latest spate of Marvel films? Watch the video above.