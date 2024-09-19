Agatha All Along Review: A Supernatural Snoozer Kathryn Hahn Can't Save

"Agatha All Along" is a spin-off of "WandaVision," my favorite Marvel show on Disney+. But the reason I love it has nothing to do with Agatha (Kathryn Hahn). If anything, I enjoyed Agnes, the person she "played" on the show of Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) lives, more than Agatha. So I was skeptical when it came to a spin-off. Obviously, Agatha was a fascinating character: A witch who was hundreds of years old and had harnessed the power of black magic until losing it all to Wanda. But what would they do with this character that could warrant a whole show? Between my lukewarm opinion of Agatha and the diminishing returns of Marvel's Disney+ shows in the past couple of years, I was skeptical. In the first four (of nine) episodes of the show made available to critics, my suspicions were confirmed, with some big caveats.

"Agatha All Along" starts with Agatha in her Agnes persona, and although characters, including the young man who breaks into her house known only as "Teen" (Joe Locke), try to give her hints to break out of it, Agnes isn't taking them. That is until about two-thirds of the way through the first episode, in a spectacular sequence that pays homage to her personas from "WandaVision." After that, the show takes on a more conventional edge a la Marvel's other recent shows — at least as conventional as a show about witches can get.

Agatha convinces Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), the witch who would kill her, to wait until she gets her powers back before she comes for her — because it's more fun that way, I guess. She then proceeds to recruit three witches — Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), and Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) — and one woman, Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp, who played "Mrs. Hart" in "WandaVision"), who has no idea what's going on, to travel the Witches' Road with her.

She seems to have multiple goals; one is to steal the powers of her fellow witches. Of course, she also tells Lilia that she can only steal her powers if she's blasted with them, and Lilia warns the others, so that may not work out. The other is to get her heart's desire by traveling the Witches' Road, which is something they may not all survive. And that is where we're left in Episode 4.