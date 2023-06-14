Secret Invasion Review: Another Not-So-Secret Marvel Disappointment

Marvel Comics' "Secret Invasion" limited series was advertised with the tagline "Who do you trust?" Based on the two episodes screened for critics, that's a question audiences won't need to ask. This is a particular shame, as the project marks Samuel L. Jackson's first Marvel leading role. In recent years, MCU projects have taken pains to stress the character's uncertain whereabouts, as he's been helping the Skrulls in deep space. When he returns to his home planet, he discovers that millions have taken over the Earth by posing as powerful people.

As he promised Skrull leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) that he would keep the alien race safe on Earth several decades prior, Fury naturally feels responsible. People aware of the conspiracy are increasingly treating him with suspicion, especially as he's been across the galaxy with the Skrulls for the past few years. Talos also appears to harbor some guilt of his own, as he took in figures like Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), a rebel Skrull who has infiltrated several NATO countries and unleashed chaos. The first episode takes place primarily in Moscow, where we learn that Skrulls are likely responsible for several countries unexpectedly declaring war on each other. They've replaced human leaders with their own, and now Colombia is targeting the Philippines.

I imagine that 95% of viewers are, like me, anxious to see whether the show will blame Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the aliens, especially since the Russian setting of this inaugural outing is likely to invite comparisons to the Cold War thrillers of John le Carré. While they were presumably an influence, the current conflict is an elephant in the room the show avoids addressing. The series was, of course, devised and partially shot before the war began, but it doesn't make the first episode's narrative, which explores attempts to stop a Skrull terrorism front called "Americans Against Russia," any less surreal. A throwaway line about how that group's actions have turned the international community against the U.S. to ally with Russia is especially striking. This Earth couldn't be further removed from the planet we're currently living on.