We Finally Know Where Eternals Fits In The MCU Timeline

"Eternals" is finally available on Disney+. The film, which first hit theaters in November 2021, was much maligned by critics — holding a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score of a paltry 47%, the lowest in the MCU to date — but fans had more favorable opinions, giving the film an aggregate audience score of 78%. Nonetheless, the film's box office gross was only $402 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo): No small number, but with an estimated budget of $200 million, not including marketing costs (via The Numbers), it may not be enough of a profit to warrant a sequel.

Still, that doesn't mean "Eternals" will soon be forgotten. The film was a testament to Marvel's ability to expand upon its overarching narrative and continue to tell innovative stories, completely reshaping the history of the MCU's Earth. The "Eternals'" mid-credits and post-credits scenes also set up exciting new ventures for the MCU, including the first big in-universe tease for the upcoming "Blade" film, as well as the introduction of Harry Styles as Eros, brother of Thanos.

The point is, "Eternals" — despite its lackluster performance — is an important part of the MCU, and now we know exactly where it fits in the MCU timeline.