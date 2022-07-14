Ms. Marvel Just Claimed A Shocking MCU Title

Let's be real, folks: Did anybody expect "Ms. Marvel" to defy the odds in the way that it has over the past two months? Following its June 8 debut, the critically acclaimed Disney+ series was reportedly the victim of review bombing on IMDb. Interestingly, most reviews left on the site came from males over the age of 30 (via NBC News).

A lot of criticisms came from people who claimed the show is "too woke" and "cringe" due to its diverse subject matter, with lead star Iman Vellani being a 16-year-old Pakistani American girl who is struggling with identity issues and fitting in at school, along with the whole superhero thing. "Her whole arc in the show is self-acceptance, and subverting all the expectations and labels that have been thrown at her," explained co-creator and executive-producer Sana Amanat in a June 2022 interview with Muslim Girl. "Realizing that you can marry all these fifty million things that, when combined, make Kamala, Kamala," Amanat added.

However, not everyone was ready to accompany this teenage girl on her journey to find her inner self, resulting in negative audience reactions and alleged review bombing. "I think it comes from a place of anger and a sense that their identities are being threatened," Amanat said in a July 2022 interview with NBC News. "If [viewers] can't connect with it, then that's OK. I just wish they wouldn't try to put it down." Despite all of the bashing and unwarranted ridicule, "Ms. Marvel" has managed to do something on Rotten Tomatoes that no other MCU project has ever done — not even "Avengers: Endgame" or "Black Panther," two of Marvel's most successful movies.