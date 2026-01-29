5 Best Western Miniseries Of All Time, Ranked

When we think of Westerns, it's easy to think of the best Western movies of all time, which include titles like "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly." Outside the movies, the mind easily goes to long-running cowboy shows such as "Rawhide," the classic Western TV series that made Clint Eastwood want to start directing. However, there's a third delivery vehicle of Western goodness that's often overlooked: The miniseries.

This leg of the Western genre can be lost in the mix compared to bigger, more culturally-visible movies and longer-running, multi-season shows. Despite this, the limited-episode format can often be the ideal way to spin a Western yarn that's longer and more elaborate than any movie, yet keeps things intense and doesn't risk encountering lulls like longer shows might end up doing.

This "all killer, no filler" approach makes some of these shorter-form vehicles absolute must-watch experiences. With that in mind, if you're in the market for a great Western miniseries, here are five of the absolute best ones.