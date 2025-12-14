The Classic '60s Western That Influenced Django Unchained Is Streaming For Free

Sometimes a mood is enough to turn a movie into a standout piece of cinema. Sergio Corbucci's highly influential and oft-revered 1966 spaghetti Western, "Django" (now streaming for free on Pluto TV), has plenty of that. It could be argued that the bleak and cynical atmosphere is the true star of the picture, prevailing over its scattered plot, oversimplified characters, and sensational violence. Tailing on the success of the great (if not the greatest) Sergio Leone opuses, 1964's "A Fistful of Dollars" (the film that Clint Eastwood credits for changing his career), and 1965's "For a Few Dollars More," Corbucci's "Django" managed to capitalize on the genre's wide-grown popularity with an effort that was as unflinchingly brutal as curiously innovative at the time.

Shot on a shoestring budget in Italy and Spain, "Django" was a commercial hit that launched Corbucci's unofficial "Mud and Blood" trilogy, giving Franco Nero his breakout role. Nero reprised it once in the only official sequel, 1987's "Django Strikes Again," but evoked it in spirit a few times throughout his career — most famously in Quentin Tarantino's masterpiece, "Django Unchained," which was influenced by Corbucci's original in the first place.

Due to its excessive and graphic gore, "Django" was banned in the U.K. and a few other countries for nearly three decades (eventually getting a release on video in 1993). In retrospect, those uncompromising choices earned the movie a cult status, keeping its unrelenting nature and no-holds-barred approach intact for nearly 60 years. But, we'd argue, it's the untamed, desolate beauty of its direction and cinematography (along with Nero's magnetic charisma) that kept "Django" in the pantheon of immortal Westerns.