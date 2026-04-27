10 Hit '80s TV Shows That Haven't Aged Well

Just as there are 1980s movie hits that haven't aged well, some of the most beloved TV shows from that decade are also tough to revisit now. Outdated humor that has subsequently — and rightfully — been deemed offensive is usually the assumed reason when considering why '80s media might have aged poorly, and there is certainly some of that here. But it's not the only criteria for this list by a long shot, and there are some reasons why these shows aren't particularly timeless that might surprise you.

Pop culture had a particularly strong identity in the '80s, one that ensured a lot of television from that era became horribly dated not long into the '90s. Sometimes that can serve as a fun time capsule for a bygone era, but there are examples here where it just makes the shows — to borrow a modern phrase, which is apropos for the spirit of this list — cringeworthy. In other cases, there are certain social values that just aren't viewed the same way now as they were in the '80s, which even makes shows that were rather progressive in their day tough to revisit.

And beyond all that, sometimes shows that were hits in the '80s weren't even particularly good at the time, which became apparent as soon as the fans of those shows stopped being easily impressed 8-year-olds.