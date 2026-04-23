Considering they have to review hundreds of new releases a year, even the most astute film critics can get it wrong from time to time. Sometimes bad buzz can affect your perception of the finished product, especially in an age when gossip columns endlessly report on production delays, budget overruns, and bad behavior. Sometimes a sense of collective piling-on can occur, as everyone wants to kick a loser when they're down. Other times, a movie's true genius isn't quite appreciated in the moment, and it takes time to fully understand what a director was going for. As is the case in any decade, the 1990s are filled with films that were criminally misunderstood in their time, and have since gained a newfound appreciation.

In the spirit of second chances, here are five '90s movies that critics were totally wrong about. The films on this list were detested upon their release, sometimes by both critics and audiences alike. Even just a single bad review can often sink a film's chances of success, while a slew of them can send it to the bottom of the ocean. Yet like a mighty phoenix rising from the ashes, these titles have grown in esteem in the years since taking their critical pummeling. They have become cult classics, home video hits, and mainstays on cable and steaming. They've enjoyed revival screenings, reassessments, and sometimes even stamps of approval from the very critics that panned them in the first place. In short, these are all "bad" movies that are actually quite good.