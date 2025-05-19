We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For most comedians, getting fired from "Saturday Night Live" would be a career-killer. Yet for Adam Sandler, it opened the door to him becoming one of Hollywood's most bankable leading men. With "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," "The Waterboy," and "The Wedding Singer," Sandler brought his singular brand of absurdist comedy to movie theaters everywhere. Although popular with audiences, these weren't exactly critical faves, and Sandler became something of a pariah to highbrow cineastes.

That all changed with "Punch-Drunk Love," directed by the patron saint of cinephiles, Paul Thomas Anderson. Rather than completely abandon his roots after his critical breakthrough, though, Sandler has jumped back-and-forth between subtle turns in art house fare and classic Happy Madison comedies. As his reputation amongst serious moviegoers has grown more positive, a critical reassessment of his earlier works has taken place, and the seeds of his dramatic work can be traced back to his goofiest performances. There are few people who can boast both six Razzies and an Independent Spirit Award, yet such is the career of the Sandman. Here are the 15 best Adam Sandler movies, ranked.