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Although they've been durable with audiences since Hollywood's golden age, the disaster movie has never been the most respected of movie genres. Unlike horror, fantasy, or sci-fi, disaster flicks aren't exactly malleable, and they more or less follow the same basic formula: a large ensemble of characters face down a looming disaster, be it natural, manmade, or otherwise. Because of this, it's easy to dismiss the skill with which the best disaster movies are made, and how re-watchable they are.

Sometimes these films are based on actual events, like the 1906 San Francisco earthquake (1936's "San Francisco"), the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 (1938's "In Old Chicago"), or the sinking of the Titanic (way too many to list, but you know which one we're talking about). Sometimes these films create fantastical stories based on plausible scenarios, whether a meteor striking Earth, a climate change-induced weather event, or a building collapsing due to faulty construction. Whatever the case, the best disaster movies offer excitement and thrills on a massive scale, and the very best have a few interesting characters amongst the wreckage.

Here are the 10 best disaster movies of all time, ranked. Because many of these films weren't exactly well-reviewed upon their release, we couldn't base these rankings on Rotten Tomatoes scores alone. Instead, we tried to assess each film's legacy based on several factors: how much replay has it gotten throughout the years, how positively has it been remembered over time, and how effectively does it fit the criteria of a great disaster movie?