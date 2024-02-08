Razzie Award-Winning Movies That Are Actually Worth Watching

It is the most eagerly anticipated awards show of the year (or so they say). Yet while film fans eagerly await it, filmmakers never want to be nominated for one of its awards, let alone win. Of course, we're referring to the Golden Raspberry Awards, or the "Razzies" for short.

Since the Razzies first bestowed their less-than-coveted award nearly half a century ago, Hollywood's brightest stars have dreaded "winning" their parody prize. You see, the Razzies don't reward the best of the best; they condemn the worst of the worst: films whose cinematic sins are so beyond absolution they warrant a fate far worse than rotten tomatoes — they deserve, well, golden raspberries.

Much like the Academy Awards they lampoon, the Razzies haven't always gotten it right. Their global cabal of movie critics, film buffs, and people who pay $40 a year have had many misfires across numerous categories in their 40-plus years. So we're going to give these Razzie recipients the long-due redemption they deserve. We're not saying these movies or performances are great; but some of them are unambiguously good, while all are at least worthy of watching. The Razzies were cruel, but history has been kind to these movies. Here's why you should give them a chance.